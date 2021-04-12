NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The president of the prestigious Regis High School is being ousted over sexual misconduct claims.
Father Daniel Lahart was placed on administrative leave in late February, pending an investigation.READ MORE: 2-Year-Old Shot In Newark
In a statement issued Monday, the board of trustees said Fr. Lahart is being removed for cause.READ MORE: Teen Shot In The Hand On Upper East Side Monday Morning
“Based on the findings of the third party investigator, that Fr. Lahart engaged in inappropriate and unwelcome verbal communications and physical conduct, all of sexual nature, with adult members of the Regis community,” the statement read in part.
The school said the allegations did not involve students past or present.MORE NEWS: Met Gala Making Its Comeback In September
An interim president has been appointed, and Fr. Lahart’s termination will take effect April 21.