ELMONT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A fire claimed the lives of two horses at Belmont Park on Tuesday.
The New York Racing Association says it responded to a barn fire just after 6 p.m.READ MORE: Johnson & Johnson COVID Vaccinations Suspended Across Tri-State As Federal Health Officials Investigate Rare Blood Clots
The Elmont Fire Department responded in minutes to extinguish the flames.READ MORE: Demonstration Protesting Shooting Death Of Daunte Wright Briefly Shuts Down Brooklyn Bridge
Fifty-eight horses were safely evacuated.MORE NEWS: Brutally Honest Post About 'Neurotic, Man-Hating' Chihuahua Up For Adoption In New Jersey Goes Viral
There are no reported injuries to employees or barn staff.