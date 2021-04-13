CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Belmont Park, Elmont, Local TV, New York Racing Association

ELMONT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A fire claimed the lives of two horses at Belmont Park on Tuesday.

The New York Racing Association says it responded to a barn fire just after 6 p.m.

READ MORE: Johnson & Johnson COVID Vaccinations Suspended Across Tri-State As Federal Health Officials Investigate Rare Blood Clots

The Elmont Fire Department responded in minutes to extinguish the flames.

READ MORE: Demonstration Protesting Shooting Death Of Daunte Wright Briefly Shuts Down Brooklyn Bridge

Fifty-eight horses were safely evacuated.

MORE NEWS: Brutally Honest Post About 'Neurotic, Man-Hating' Chihuahua Up For Adoption In New Jersey Goes Viral

There are no reported injuries to employees or barn staff.

CBSNewYork Team