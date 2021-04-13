NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A rally was held Tuesday at the Barclays Center to protest the shooting death of Daunte Wright in Minnesota.
About 100 cyclists then rode across the Brooklyn Bridge.
The demonstration shut down traffic for a few minutes.
Monday night, crowds temporarily shut down the Manhattan Bridge and tried to cross the George Washington Bridge.
Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, was shot and killed by police during a traffic stop in a Minneapolis suburb Sunday.
Kim Potter, the officer who fatally shot Wright, submitted her letter of resignation Tuesday, as did the police chief.