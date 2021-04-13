NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating after a man and woman were assaulted and robbed at a Brooklyn convenience store.
It happened just before 7 p.m. Sunday at a convenience store by the Mobil gas station between Ft. Hamilton Parkway and Caton Avenue.
Surveillance video shows the suspect fighting with the man and woman inside the store.
Police say he punched both in the face, then took their car keys as he walked out of the store.
He was last seen leaving the scene in a white Jeep Cherokee.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.