NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a Brooklyn woman was robbed by a man she met on a dating website.
The NYPD released surveillance video of the suspect.
Police say the 23-year-old victim had arranged for the man to come to her apartment near Albany Avenue and Herkimer Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant on March 15.
When the suspect got there, he allegedly stole $200 from her and pushed her to the ground before running off.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.