MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The body camera video of the Daunte Wright shooting shows the officer firing her gun after yelling Taser three times. Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon says he believes she intended to use her Taser. But are the two weapons so similar that such a mistake could happen?

Dr. Shawn Williams, a criminal justice professor at St. Cloud State who trained officers in use of force for 16 years, says watching the footage raised several questions in his mind. “How often has she used her Taser? How often has she trained with her Taser? How often has she trained transitioning with her Taser?” he said.

RELATED: ‘Holy S**t, I Just Shot Him’: Chief Believes Officer Meant To Use Taser In Fatal Shooting Of Daunte Wright

Williams believes that the officer genuinely made a mistake. “It’s my own opinion now that I’ve watched that video three times in the last 30 minutes, I truly do believe that she actually did think she had her Taser in her hand,” he said. “You can tell by the way she’s waving that thing around. You’re talking about split second decision-making under stress.”

Brooklyn Center police policy states that Taser training should occur every year, and it should include reaction-hand draws or cross-draws to reduce the possibility of accidentally pulling the gun.

Generally speaking, Williams says practice makes perfect.

“Every officer knows you have to practice with your tools,” he said. “That’s transition drills: that’s handcuffs to Taser, taser to firearm, firearm to Taser, back and forth. Constantly practicing, getting that muscle memory in there.”

RELATED: Faith Leaders Open Doors For Community Traumatized By Daunte Wright Killing

Williams says he always instructed keeping the Taser far from the lethal weapon.

Gannon gave some details Monday on Brooklyn Center’s training. “We train with our handguns on our dominant side and our Taser on our weak side so if you’re right-handed you carry your firearm on the right side and your carry your Taser on the left,” Gannon said. “This is done purposefully and it’s trained.”

Axon, the company that makes Tasers, said to WCCO in a statement that they’ve “implemented numerous features and training recommendations to reduce the possibility of these [accidental] incidents occurring.”

Axon’s full statement:

Axon’s mission is to protect life, and we prioritize the safety of our customers and the communities they serve above all else, which is why we remain committed to developing technology and training for public safety. The tragic death of Daunte Wright is still being investigated; as such, we cannot comment on the specifics of the incident. However, we understand this incident may have involved the accidental use of a firearm rather than a TASER® energy weapon, which we can generally address. Numerous independent, peer-reviewed studies have established TASER energy weapons as being the safest and most effective weapon available to law enforcement officers. However, like all use of force weapons, they are not risk free. Although very rare, there have been isolated incidents of an officer accidentally using their firearm instead of their TASER energy weapon. Over the years Axon has implemented numerous features and training recommendations to reduce the possibility of these incidents occurring. This includes building TASER energy weapons to look and feel different than a firearm: a TASER device has a different grip and feel and is heavier than a firearm; is offered in yellow to contrast a black firearm; a LED control panel lights up when the safety is taken off; and it is contained in a holster that is different and separate from the officer’s firearm. Axon also specifically warns of the possibility of weapon confusion and provides training recommendations to mitigate against it. Based on recommendations by use of force experts, Axon recommends that a TASER energy weapon be placed on an officer’s non-dominant side, and firearm on the dominant side. This, coupled with energy weapon training that incorporates muscle memory drills and scenario based training, helps an officer react on instinct to know which weapon the officer is selecting. However, it is ultimately up to each police agency to develop their own policy and training relating to TASER energy weapon placement and deployment.

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) -- Instead of service with a smile, a McDonald’s customer in Queens said he was smacked by employee after being refused service. The customer has now filed a lawsuit seeking millions of dollars. As Christine Sloan reported, exclusive video obtained by CBS2 showed customer James Jin Kim trying to record an employee who he said refused to wait on him at a McDonald’s on Main Street in Flushing, Queens. Thirty seconds later, the employee is seen coming at Kim with what appeared to be a broom, swinging it around, and smacking the phone out of his hand. Attorney Christine Bae represents Kim, and is suing McDonald’s for $10 million. She said Kim grabbed his cellphone to show that he was not being served despite waiting 15 minutes. “Someone from the back said, ‘We don't serve people like you,’ pointing at him, ‘You get out of my restaurant,’" Bae said. "He felt very embarrassed, and the other employees, when you see the video clip, they stand there laughing at him and ridiculing this whole situation as if it’s some comedy that happened." According to a police complaint, employee Rooshi Sajjad was charged with attempted assault during the February incident. The Queens District Attorney’s office said Sajjad pleaded guilty, and charges will be dismissed in a month if she stays out of trouble. CBS2 discovered the employee charged in the incident still works at the McDonald’s. Sloan asked her if she wanted to comment, and she said no and referred Sloan to the corporation. CBS 2 contacted McDonald’s several times about the complaint, but the company has not responded. But McDonald’s franchisee Luigi Solimeo did release a statement saying there was more to the story than appeared in the video. “Nothing is more important than the safety and well-being of my customers and employees,” Solimeo said in the statement. “The video does not capture all of the details surrounding that event last February. As this is a legal and personnel matter, it would be inappropriate for me to comment further.” You May Also Be Interested In These Stories [display-posts category="news" posts_per_page="4"]