By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There’s a desperate search for a missing woman in Brooklyn.

Kimberly Druhan, 27, was last seen on Saturday on MacDonough Street in Bed-Stuy.

Her family says she’s bipolar and may be suffering a manic episode and need medical attention.

Druhan is from Baltimore and traveled to New York last Thursday,.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please notify police.

