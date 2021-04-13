NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City unveiled a new program Tuesday for kids this summer.
Mayor Bill de Blasio introduced the Summer Rising program, which will combine summer school and summer camp into one experience.READ MORE: Police: Dennis Kwiecinski Facing Charges For Groping Women, Including Mom Pushing Stroller, In Rutherford, N.J.
The Department of Education will work with the city’s Department of Youth and Community Development to provide programming for kids who have been assigned to summer school and those looking for fun activities.
Watch: Mayor Bill De Blasio Introduces ‘Summer Rising’ Initiative
“We have a great alternative that involves academics, involves recreation, involves culture. It’s free to all parents. Substantial hours, especially for younger kids that parents needs,” said de Blasio. “Will hopefully take a lot of stress out of parents lives, just knowing they’ve got a safe, positive place for kids to be this summer.”
The city expects as many as 200,000 children to enroll in the initiative, which will replace its traditional summer school and camp programs.MORE NEWS: Johnson & Johnson COVID Vaccinations Suspended Across Tri-State As Federal Health Officials Investigate Rare Blood Clots