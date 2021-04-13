CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork) — The Senate on Tuesday confirmed Polly Trottenberg as deputy secretary of the U.S. Transportation Department.

Sen. Chuck Schumer tweeted Tuesday afternoon about Trottenberg’s confirmation.

She served as New York City’s transportation commissioner from 2014-2020.

Before that, she was a senior transportation official in the Obama administration.

Trottenberg also served as transportation policy advisor to Schumer.

