OAK RIDGE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A brutally honest pet adoption post has gone viral.
Tyfanee Fortuna has been fostering a 2-year-old Chihuahua named Prancer in New Jersey after his owner entered a senior living facility.
Hoping to find Prancer a forever home, she’s posted a lengthy ad on Facebook, calling the pup “man-hating, children-hating, demonic and a neurotic mess.”
She went on to say he looks like a gremlin.
“I think that was the main point that got to people, was how funny it was. I was actually really nervous because a lot of people won’t read a longer post,” Fortuna said.
It worked. Dozens of people are interested.
Prancer is available through the Second Chance Pet Adoption League in Oak Ridge.