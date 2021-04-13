NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man with two children seen on video robbing a frozen yogurt shop in Queens.
It happened shortly before 11 p.m. on April 4 at Menchie's Frozen Yogurt on Cooper Avenue.
Surveillance video shows the man break open a window and reach inside.
He hands multiple items to the kids, before they all run away.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.