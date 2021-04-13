RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A New Jersey man is accused of groping multiple women, including a mother pushing her child in a stroller, last week in Rutherford.
Police say Dennis Kwiecinski, 29, of Lyndhurst, is facing charges for two separate incidents.
A PRESS RELEASE FROM CHIEF OF POLICE JOHN R. RUSSO
It should be noted that the charges against Kwiecinski are merely allegations and that he is presumed innocent until he either pleads guilty or is found guilty in a court of law. pic.twitter.com/0MGTCeZ2Mt
The first was reported shortly after 6 p.m. last Thursday on Carmita Avenue near Donaldson and Woodward avenues.
Police said Kwiecinski pulled up beside a 28-year-old woman as she was jogging and slapped her buttocks.
The next evening, he allegedly approached a 35-year-old woman as she pushed her child in a stroller on Montross Avenue near Donaldson Avenue.
Police said he tried to talk to her and when she walked away, he grabbed her groin and buttocks.
