BREAKINGJohnson & Johnson COVID Vaccinations Suspended Throughout Tri-State Area Following Federal Guidance
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Crime, New Jersey, Rutherford

RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) —  A New Jersey man is accused of groping multiple women, including a mother pushing her child in a stroller, last week in Rutherford.

Police say Dennis Kwiecinski, 29, of Lyndhurst, is facing charges for two separate incidents.

READ MORE: NYPD: Man With Kids Seen On Video Robbing Frozen Yogurt Shop In Queens

The first was reported shortly after 6 p.m. last Thursday on Carmita Avenue near Donaldson and Woodward avenues.

READ MORE: NYC 'Summer Rising' Program Combines School And Camp Opportunities

Police said Kwiecinski pulled up beside a 28-year-old woman as she was jogging and slapped her buttocks.

 

The next evening, he allegedly approached a 35-year-old woman as she pushed her child in a stroller on Montross Avenue near Donaldson Avenue.

Police said he tried to talk to her and when she walked away, he grabbed her groin and buttocks.

 

MORE NEWS: Johnson & Johnson COVID Vaccinations Suspended Across Tri-State As Federal Health Officials Investigate Rare Blood Clots

 

CBSNewYork Team