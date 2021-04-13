NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A CBS2 news vehicle, a Mobile Weather Lab, was stolen while our crews were at work in Midtown on Tuesday.
It happened shortly before 4 p.m. on 50th Street between Ninth and Tenth avenues.
Surveillance video shows a man talking with one of our photographers.
He then walks across the street, appearing to leave, before heading back towards the truck, hopping in and taking off.
The suspect sideswiped a taxi at 50th and Fifth Avenue.
The vehicle was eventually found in the Bronx on 138th Street and Cypress Avenue in the Mott Haven section.
NYPD officers found the suspect, 24-year-old Christopher Noesi, near his home in the Bronx and took him into custody.
Grand larceny charges are pending.
Thankfully, no one was injured, including our crews.