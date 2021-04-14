NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A shooting on City Island has left a woman dead.
Authorities say the victim, 52, was shot multiple times on City Island Avenue at CIty Island Road at around 12:30 p.m. She was rushed to Jacobi Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.
Authorities say the suspect, a 67-year-old man, fled the scene on a bike. He was struck by a car and taken to the same hospital and is in critical condition.
It's not immediately clear if the two knew one another.
Check back soon for more on this developing story.