PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — There was a special groundbreaking Wednesday at a historic baseball stadium in New Jersey.
A $94 million project got underway to rebuild Hinchliffe Stadium in Paterson.
The nearly 90-year-old stadium was the home of the New York Black Yankees and New York Cubans of the Negro Leagues in the ’30s and ’40s.
It then fell into disrepair and became an eyesore.
The massive redevelopment project includes senior housing, parking and a restaurant.
“This is an investment in our youth, and when you invest in youth, you can never go wrong,” said Larry Doby Jr., son of former Negro League and MLB player Larry Doby.
“Going forward, they won’t see this anymore, a symbol of decline. They’re going to see a symbol of a city on the rise,” Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh said.
The redevelopment was announced last year on the 100th anniversary of the creation of the Negro baseball leagues.
It’s expected to be completed by next summer.