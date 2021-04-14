NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A new survey ranking best and worst states in the country is sure to raise eyebrows in the Garden State.

According to the survey by YouGov.com, New Jersey ranked 48th in a list of “All U.S. states ranked from best to worst, according to Americans.”

The method of their survey?

“We asked people to choose the better of two states in a series of head-to-head matchups. States are rated based on their ‘win percentage,’ that is: how often that state won the head-to-head matchup when it was one of the two states shown,'” the authors wrote on the website. Some 1,211 people participated in the survey.

New Jersey came with a 39% “win percentage,” just 1% higher than Mississippi, Alabama, and the District of Columbia, which is not a state but was included in the survey.

Certainly Gov. Phil Murphy’s office didn’t appreciate the ranking. The state’s official Twitter account put out a succinct response: A picture of a flag with an image of the state and a message saying simply “we don’t like you either.”

New York came in at #8, and Connecticut at #23.

The top states, according to the survey, are Hawaii and Colorado.