Clouds increase today with a low-end chance (30%) of showers this afternoon… best chance west of the city. It will be milder, too, with highs in the upper 60s to near 70°.
We’re expecting a few showers around the area tonight. Temps will fall to around 50° again with 40s across our suburbs.
A chilly on and off rain in expected tomorrow into tomorrow night with perhaps a little wet snow mixing in well north at night. When all is said and done, .5 – 1.5″ of rainfall is expected with some nuisance flooding possible. Highs tomorrow will only be in the low 50s — 15+° cooler than today.
Expect some leftover showers (flakes north?) on Friday as this system slowly exits the region. As for temperatures, they’ll remain on the chilly side with highs in the low 50s.