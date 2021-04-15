(CBSNewYork)- Brooklyn Nets forward LaMarcus Aldridge announced Thursday that he is retiring from the NBA following a scare in his final game he played when he was dealing with an irregular heartbeat. Though Aldridge said in the statement that he is now feeling fine, he explained that after 15 years of putting basketball first, he wants to put his health and family first.

“My last game, I played while dealing with an irregular heartbeat. Later on that night, my rhythm got even worse which really worried me even more,” Aldridge wrote. “The next morning, I told the team what was going on and they were great getting me to the hospital and getting me checked out.”

“Though I’m better now, what I felt with my heart that night was till one of the scariest things I’ve experienced. With that being said, I’ve made the difficult decision to retire from the NBA. For 15 years, I’ve put basketball first, and now it is time to put my health and family first.”

The 15-year veteran was a seven-time All-Star and five-time All-NBA player in his time with the Portland Trailblazers and San Antonio Spurs. He joined the Nets in late March after agreeing to a buyout with the Spurs. He played five games for Brooklyn, the last of which was last Saturday against the Los Angeles Lakers. It was in that game that Aldridge says he was dealing with the irregular heartbeat and he had missed each of the team’s last two games in Minnesota and Philadelphia.

Nets general manager Sean Marks released a statement on the team’s Twitter account that said the organization “fully supports “LaMarcus’ decision, and while we value what he has brought to our team during his short time in Brooklyn, his health and well being are far more important than the game of basketball.”

Statement from our GM Sean Marks on the retirement of LaMarcus Aldridge: pic.twitter.com/3WKRJgAmpn — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) April 15, 2021

In all, Aldridge played in 1,029 games in his career averaging 19.4 points and 8.2 rebounds per game. He is the Trailblazers career leader in rebounds (5,434) and defensive rebounds (3,698).