CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines, New York weather

We’re expecting iso’d showers/drizzle this morning, but the widespread showers and on and off rain seems like it wants to hold off until the midday/afternoon hours. Temperature-wise, it will be about 15 degrees cooler than yesterday with highs only in the 50s.

(Credit: CBS2)

Showers will push through this evening with a brief downpour here and there. Then, overnight, the focus of the showers/rain will be more off to the north and east of the city. Outside of the rain, it will be a cold one: falling into the 40s/30s with wind chills in the 30s.

READ MORE: NYPD: Man Armed With Box Cutter Robbing Grocery Stores In Queens

(Credit: CBS2)

Tomorrow gets off to a cold start with a few showers mainly off to the north and east; wrap-around showers will swing through in the afternoon. It will be cool and blustery with highs only in the 50s again.

READ MORE: Man Spit On, Punched After Confronting Suspect About Smoking On Subway, Police Say

(Credit: CBS2)

Saturday’s the best looking day of the next few with mostly to partly sunny skies and highs in the low 60s.

MORE NEWS: Police: Woman Stabs Man In Back After Argument At Queens Park

Sunday will be partly sunny with just a slight chance of showers. Highs will be in the low 60s.

CBSNewYork Team