We’re expecting iso’d showers/drizzle this morning, but the widespread showers and on and off rain seems like it wants to hold off until the midday/afternoon hours. Temperature-wise, it will be about 15 degrees cooler than yesterday with highs only in the 50s.
Showers will push through this evening with a brief downpour here and there. Then, overnight, the focus of the showers/rain will be more off to the north and east of the city. Outside of the rain, it will be a cold one: falling into the 40s/30s with wind chills in the 30s.
Tomorrow gets off to a cold start with a few showers mainly off to the north and east; wrap-around showers will swing through in the afternoon. It will be cool and blustery with highs only in the 50s again.
Saturday's the best looking day of the next few with mostly to partly sunny skies and highs in the low 60s.
Sunday will be partly sunny with just a slight chance of showers. Highs will be in the low 60s.