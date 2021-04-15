NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Runway renovations are now getting underway at Newark Liberty International Airport.
The Port Authority says the $84.2 million project will renovate a vital runway.READ MORE: Police Trying To Identify Man Accused Of Making Anti-Asian Statements Toward Woman At Upper East Side Subway Station
Before the pandemic, runway 4R-22L handled nearly 47% of the airport’s flight traffic.READ MORE: COVID Hospitalizations Across Tri-State Area Reach Lowest Point In 4 Months
It was last renovated in 2012.
The revamped runway will feature modernized lighting, new signage and other infrastructure enhancements.MORE NEWS: R. Kelly Sex Trafficking Trial Set For August In Brooklyn Federal Court
Work is expected to finish up next spring.