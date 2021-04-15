CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Runway renovations are now getting underway at Newark Liberty International Airport.

The Port Authority says the $84.2 million project will renovate a vital runway.

Before the pandemic, runway 4R-22L handled nearly 47% of the airport’s flight traffic.

It was last renovated in 2012.

The revamped runway will feature modernized lighting, new signage and other infrastructure enhancements.

Work is expected to finish up next spring.

