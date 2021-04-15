NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man accused of spitting on and punching a rider on the subway.
It happened around 11:40 p.m. on April 5 aboard an A train at the Broad Channel Station in Queens.
Police said the 44-year-old victim confronted the suspect about smoking on the train.
That's when the suspect allegedly spit on the man and punched him the face and head.
Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.