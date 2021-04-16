NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The 56th Academy of Country Music Awards show is smashing stereotypes.
For the first time ever, a Black woman is hosting.
Mickey Guyton will share hosting duties with Keith Urban.
FULL LIST: Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Kane Brown Among 2021 ACM Performers
For the first time in ACM history, five Black artists are nominated for awards in a single year. Kane Brown is the first Black country artist nominated for the coveted album of the year award. His Worldwide Beautiful has already won video of the year.
“This is me saying everybody should just love everybody and all this hatred, um should just kind of stop,” he said.
At least 25 artists are performing on several iconic Nashville stages, including the Grand Ole Opry, Bluebird Cafe, and Broadway Avenue.
You can watch the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards Sunday night on CBS2 and streaming on Paramount+.