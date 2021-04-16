NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s a new effort in New York to bridge the digital divide.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Friday signed a bill to provide affordable, high-speed internet to low-income families.
It requires internet providers to offer a monthly plan for $15. The average cost of a basic, high-speed plan is about $50.
"And these internet packages are often very, very expensive because they bundle it with TV, and with this, and it can be hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars per year," Cuomo said.
Those who qualify under the bill include households receiving assistance from nutrition programs, Medicaid benefits, or senior citizen and disability rent increase exemptions.