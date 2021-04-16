CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are investigating a slashing on an A train in Brooklyn.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. at Schermerhorn & Hoyt Streets onboard the train.

The victim, 35, was stabbed in the abdomen after getting into a dispute with the suspect.

The suspect ran off. The victim was hospitalized and is expected to recover.

Check back soon for more on this developing story. 

