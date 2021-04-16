NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are investigating a slashing on an A train in Brooklyn.
It happened around 2:30 p.m. at Schermerhorn & Hoyt Streets onboard the train.READ MORE: Fugitive Christopher Buggs Captured After Being Mistakenly Released From Rikers Island In March
The victim, 35, was stabbed in the abdomen after getting into a dispute with the suspect.READ MORE: Caught On Video: Sucker Punch Assault, Robbery In Queens
The suspect ran off. The victim was hospitalized and is expected to recover.MORE NEWS: Man With Rifle Stopped At Times Square Subway Station
Check back soon for more on this developing story.