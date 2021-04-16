NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Starting Saturday, all New Yorkers over age 50 will be allowed to go to any city-run COVID vaccination site for a walk-in appointment.
Walk-in appointments were previously only available for New Yorkers over age 75.
The mayor’s office says this policy also applies to city-run pop-up sites.
COVID VACCINE
- New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX
- New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Track NYC vaccinations by zip code
- Nassau County more info here
- Suffolk County more info here
- Westchester County more info here
- New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545
- Connecticut book online here
“Our priority for the next few months is clear: we need to vaccinate as many New Yorkers as possible,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a release. “By making it easier for New Yorkers 50 and older to get vaccinated, we are on our way to fully vaccinating 5 million New Yorkers by June.”
Walk-in appointments will be available at the following sites:
BRONX
- Bronx Co-Op City Dreiser Community Center
- Northeast Bronx YMCA (Edenwald)
- South Bronx Educational Campus
- West Bronx Gymnasium
- Lehman College – Apex Center
- Bathgate Contract Postal Station
BROOKLYN
- Coney Island YMCA
- Teachers Prep High School
- Starrett City
- Flatbush YMCA
- Bushwick Educational Campus
- Event Space at City Point
- Brooklyn Army Terminal
MANHATTAN
- Ford Foundation
- NFL Experience Times Square
- Yeshiva University
- City College
- Essex Crossing
- Abyssinian Baptist Church
- Fulton Senior Community Center / Hudson Guild
QUEENS
- Modell’s – Queens Center Mall
- Korean Community Services
- Beach Channel Educational Campus
- Long Island City Vaccine Site (Plaxall)
- Queens Public Library – Flushing Library
- Queens Public Library – Ozone Park
STATEN ISLAND
- Former Babies R Us – Staten Island Mall
- Citi Field
- Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex
- Empire Outlets
- St. Thomas St. Joseph’s School