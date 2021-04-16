CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Starting Saturday, all New Yorkers over age 50 will be allowed to go to any city-run COVID vaccination site for a walk-in appointment.

Walk-in appointments were previously only available for New Yorkers over age 75.

The mayor’s office says this policy also applies to city-run pop-up sites.

COVID VACCINE

“Our priority for the next few months is clear: we need to vaccinate as many New Yorkers as possible,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a release. “By making it easier for New Yorkers 50 and older to get vaccinated, we are on our way to fully vaccinating 5 million New Yorkers by June.”

Walk-in appointments will be available at the following sites:

BRONX

  • Bronx Co-Op City Dreiser Community Center
  • Northeast Bronx YMCA (Edenwald)
  • South Bronx Educational Campus
  • West Bronx Gymnasium
  • Lehman College – Apex Center
  • Bathgate Contract Postal Station

BROOKLYN

  • Coney Island YMCA
  • Teachers Prep High School
  • Starrett City
  • Flatbush YMCA
  • Bushwick Educational Campus
  • Event Space at City Point
  • Brooklyn Army Terminal

MANHATTAN

  • Ford Foundation
  • NFL Experience Times Square
  • Yeshiva University
  • City College
  • Essex Crossing
  • Abyssinian Baptist Church
  • Fulton Senior Community Center / Hudson Guild

QUEENS

  • Modell’s – Queens Center Mall
  • Korean Community Services
  • Beach Channel Educational Campus
  • Long Island City Vaccine Site (Plaxall)
  • Queens Public Library – Flushing Library
  • Queens Public Library – Ozone Park

STATEN ISLAND

  • Former Babies R Us – Staten Island Mall
  • Citi Field
  • Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex
  • Empire Outlets
  • St. Thomas St. Joseph’s School

