NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The FDNY says an overloaded power strip sparked a massive apartment fire earlier this month in Queens.
The fire started in a top-floor apartment in a building on 34th Avenue near 89th Street in Jackson Heights on April 6.READ MORE: Over 20 People Injured As 8-Alarm Fire Rages In Jackson Heights Apartment Building
It grew to eight alarms and took hundreds of firefighters nearly 12 hours to put out.
Six residents and 19 firefighters suffered minor injuries.MORE NEWS: ‘We Have Nothing:’ Hundreds Without Homes After Devastating Fire At Jackson Heights Apartment Complex
About 90 families living in the building were displaced.