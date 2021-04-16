NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – An Ohio man is being questioned after being spotted at the A, C, E Times Square subway station with a rifle.

The man, 18, was spotted sitting on a bench near the turnstile of the Times Square subway station at around 12:30 p.m. Friday. At his feet, in plain view, was a rifle.

He was taken into custody and is being questioned.

He told authorities he has a permit in Ohio and he was not aware it’s illegal to carry it openly in New York City.

A search of his belongings also turned up a full magazine, though the rifle was not loaded at the time. They also found marijuana paraphernalia – a “bong mask.”

There’s no indication that he was planning any attack or was part of any plot. No threats were made to police by the suspect.

So far, no charges have been filed.

Check back soon for more on this developing story.