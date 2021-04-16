MANHASSET, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island man allegedly broke into a woman’s hotel room and stole her money but handed over his license when confronted.
It happened around 3 a.m. Friday at the Travelodge hotel on Northern Boulevard in Manhasset.
Twenty-nine-year-old Michael C. Lee, who was staying at the hotel, allegedly broke into another room by pushing open an unlocked sliding window and confronted a 33-year-old woman who was staying there.
Police say the woman called out to her boyfriend for help, and the couple asked Lee why he was in the room and asked for his ID.
According to police, Lee gave them his license but then ran away.
After he fled, the woman noticed her money was missing and called police.
Officers later found Lee and arrested him.
Lee has been charged with burglary and criminal possession of a controlled substance.