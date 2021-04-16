NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD received a special honor for actively supporting organ donation.
The nonprofit group LiveOnNY presented the department with a plaque.
A Bronx detective on the force knows first-hand the importance of donating.
Anita Moore received a cornea transplant nine years ago that saved her sight.
Months later, she donated part of her liver to save her critically ill father.
"To receive, it's like, the time when I couldn't see, it's a gift that I needed to continue my life," Moore said. "For my father, because obviously he gave me life, to be able to give him back that chance to live again."
The NYPD holds regular registration drives to bring awareness to the need for organ donations.