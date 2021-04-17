By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Expect mainly cloudy skies tonight with just a few sprinkles, and it will get chilly with lows in the upper 30s and mid 40s.
Monday will be another mild day but a slightly unsettled start to the work week. A few passing showers are possible during the afternoon and evening, but by no means a washout… Then things warm up nicely for Tuesday.
Stay tuned!