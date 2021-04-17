NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Starting Saturday, all New Yorkers over age 50 will be allowed to go to any city-run COVID vaccination site for a walk-in appointment.

Walk-in appointments were previously only available for New Yorkers over age 75.

The mayor’s office says this policy also applies to city-run pop-up sites.

COVID VACCINE

“Our priority for the next few months is clear: we need to vaccinate as many New Yorkers as possible,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a release. “By making it easier for New Yorkers 50 and older to get vaccinated, we are on our way to fully vaccinating 5 million New Yorkers by June.”

Walk-in appointments will be available at the following sites:

BRONX

Bronx Co-Op City Dreiser Community Center

Northeast Bronx YMCA (Edenwald)

South Bronx Educational Campus

West Bronx Gymnasium

Lehman College – Apex Center

Bathgate Contract Postal Station

BROOKLYN

Coney Island YMCA

Teachers Prep High School

Starrett City

Flatbush YMCA

Bushwick Educational Campus

Event Space at City Point

Brooklyn Army Terminal

MANHATTAN

Ford Foundation

NFL Experience Times Square

Yeshiva University

City College

Essex Crossing

Abyssinian Baptist Church

Fulton Senior Community Center / Hudson Guild

QUEENS

Modell’s – Queens Center Mall

Korean Community Services

Beach Channel Educational Campus

Long Island City Vaccine Site (Plaxall)

Queens Public Library – Flushing Library

Queens Public Library – Ozone Park

STATEN ISLAND

Former Babies R Us – Staten Island Mall

Citi Field

Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex

Empire Outlets

St. Thomas St. Joseph’s School

Earlier this week, the challenge of finding an appointment in the city had apparently eased up – thousands of appointments were not immediately claimed.

The mayor said more pop-up sites and a robust vaccine supply could be the reasons why. He said it’s good for the city.

Others feared appointments could start to go to waste. If they continue to go unused, stockpiles of vaccines may increase.

Mayor de Blasio said 99% of New Yorkers now live within a mile of a vaccination site.

CBS2’s Christina Fan contributed to this report.