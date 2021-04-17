NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Starting Saturday, all New Yorkers over age 50 will be allowed to go to any city-run COVID vaccination site for a walk-in appointment.
Walk-in appointments were previously only available for New Yorkers over age 75.
The mayor’s office says this policy also applies to city-run pop-up sites.
COVID VACCINE
- New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX
- New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Track NYC vaccinations by zip code
- Nassau County more info here
- Suffolk County more info here
- Westchester County more info here
- New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545
- Connecticut book online here
“Our priority for the next few months is clear: we need to vaccinate as many New Yorkers as possible,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a release. “By making it easier for New Yorkers 50 and older to get vaccinated, we are on our way to fully vaccinating 5 million New Yorkers by June.”
Walk-in appointments will be available at the following sites:
BRONX
- Bronx Co-Op City Dreiser Community Center
- Northeast Bronx YMCA (Edenwald)
- South Bronx Educational Campus
- West Bronx Gymnasium
- Lehman College – Apex Center
- Bathgate Contract Postal Station
BROOKLYN
- Coney Island YMCA
- Teachers Prep High School
- Starrett City
- Flatbush YMCA
- Bushwick Educational Campus
- Event Space at City Point
- Brooklyn Army Terminal
MANHATTAN
- Ford Foundation
- NFL Experience Times Square
- Yeshiva University
- City College
- Essex Crossing
- Abyssinian Baptist Church
- Fulton Senior Community Center / Hudson Guild
QUEENS
- Modell’s – Queens Center Mall
- Korean Community Services
- Beach Channel Educational Campus
- Long Island City Vaccine Site (Plaxall)
- Queens Public Library – Flushing Library
- Queens Public Library – Ozone Park
STATEN ISLAND
- Former Babies R Us – Staten Island Mall
- Citi Field
- Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex
- Empire Outlets
- St. Thomas St. Joseph’s School
Earlier this week, the challenge of finding an appointment in the city had apparently eased up – thousands of appointments were not immediately claimed.
The mayor said more pop-up sites and a robust vaccine supply could be the reasons why. He said it’s good for the city.
Others feared appointments could start to go to waste. If they continue to go unused, stockpiles of vaccines may increase.
Mayor de Blasio said 99% of New Yorkers now live within a mile of a vaccination site.
CBS2’s Christina Fan contributed to this report.