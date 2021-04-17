NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A mother and a 16-year-old boy have been arrested in connection to a shooting that injured a 1-year-old child in Newark on Monday.
Officers were sent to the area of 14th Avenue and South Sixth Street just after 2 p.m. in response to a ShotSpotter notification. They were then told that a 1-year-old had arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound.READ MORE: Lionel Virgile Accused Of Throwing Bleach In Officer's Face, Tossing Lit Molotov Cocktail At Other Officers In Brooklyn
The Newark Department of Public Safety says video footage shows the 1-year-old’s mother, Tytaneisha Wilder, point a handgun at a group of people she was arguing with. The 16-year-old then allegedly fired at Wilder.READ MORE: Producer Scott Rudin Will 'Step Back' From Broadway Duties After Allegations Of Abusive Behavior
The teenage boy was arrested Saturday and faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a weapon.
Wilder, of East Orange, is also facing multiple charges, including endangering the welfare of a child, aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a weapon.MORE NEWS: Man Arrested After Allegedly Using Anti-Asian Slurs, Harassing Undercover Officer In Queens
Public safety officials say the 1-year-old is reportedly in stable condition.