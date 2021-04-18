By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
We're in for a milder finish to the weekend. Although much like yesterday, expect more clouds than sun.
Despite that, we’ll get some breaks of sunshine making for a decent Sunday afternoon with temps in the low to mid 60s. There is a slight risk of a spotty sprinkle, but most spots will stay dry.
It’s not as cold overnight as temps drop onto the 40s (some 30s for the higher elevations) under partly clouds skies.
Things stay quiet for the morning commute, starting off with a mix of sun and clouds.
Monday afternoon brings a slightly better risk of a few showers moving through, but by no means is it a washout. We’ll climb a bit higher with temps in the mid to upper 60s.
The pick of the week will definitely be Tuesday… Lots of sunshine and temps hitting the low 70s!
Enjoy the rest of your weekend!