NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a pair of robbery suspects accused of holding up businesses at knifepoint.
The men allegedly struck four stores between Jan. 21 and Feb. 9 — three in the Bronx, and one in Upper Manhattan.
In each incident, police said the suspects displayed a knife and demanded cash.
They made off with approximately $7,100 from three different bodegas, plus $1,200 from a gas station, for a total of $8,300.
No one was hurt in any of the robberies.
Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.