NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 15-year-old boy was shot overnight in Harlem.
It happened around 1 a.m. on 125th Street near Amsterdam Avenue.
Police said the teen was walking when he heard shots and felt pain.
The bullet struck him in the shoulder.
He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
So far, there's no word about a suspect.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.