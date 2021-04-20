NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — While many call the conviction of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in George Floyd‘s death justice, activists say the fight is not over and there’s more work that needs to be done.

Crowds cheered at Union Square as leaders from Black Lives Matter of Greater New York broke the news Tuesday afternoon.

“Tonight will be a joyous night, but tomorrow, we still have to dismantle systemic oppression. Tomorrow we still have to get rid of the police force and break down that blue wall of silence,” said Chivona Newsome, with Black Lives Matter Greater NY. “But tonight we will dance.”

While Floyd’s murder was a lightning rod that awakened a collective consciousness, activists have been pounding the pavement for years.

“We’re going to keep going until we bring it for the Eric Garners and the Breonna Taylors … Sean Bell, so many that did not get this night, this night is for them,” Rev. Al Sharpton said.

Sharpton referenced a growing list of Black men and women killed at the hands of police, some of whom don’t get a day in court.

“There’s so many more that I could name and it really didn’t change,” said Reverend Dr. Calvin Butts, senior pastor of the Abyssinian Baptist Church in Harlem.

But for many, this feel different.

“Justice, it seemed like a myth up until this point,” one protester said.

There’s a renewed momentum to address the work ahead.

From legislation aimed at police accountability to addressing disparities in housing, education and the criminal justice system, activists say the fight continues.