NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio has a new plan to end gun violence in New York City, and keep communities safe this summer.
“This plan focuses on the three pieces that are crucial — our communities, our cops, and our courts. Put those three pieces together, and everything is possible, and that’s exactly what we intend to do,” de Blasio said during his daily press conference on Tuesday.
Elements of the “Safe Summer NYC” initiative include:
- Expanding community, anti-gun violence efforts and youth job opportunities.
- Strategic deployment of officers to 100 blocks seeing the most shootings.
- Expanding in-person proceedings in the courts.
- Adding more resources to focus on the most serious gun cases.
