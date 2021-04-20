WEST HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police are on the scene of a shooting at a Stop & Shop on Long Island.
Officers responded around 11 a.m. to the grocery store on Cherry Valley Avenue in West Hempstead.
Police Activity: Cherry Valley Avenue at Hempstead Turnpike (West Hempstead). Expect delays in the area.
— Nassau Traffic Mgmt (@NassauCountyTMC) April 20, 2021
So far, there's no word on any injuries.
