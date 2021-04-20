BREAKINGPolice Respond To Shots Fired At Stop & Shop On Long Island
By CBSNewYork Team
WEST HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police are on the scene of a shooting at a Stop & Shop on Long Island.

Officers responded around 11 a.m. to the grocery store on Cherry Valley Avenue in West Hempstead.

So far, there’s no word on any injuries.

