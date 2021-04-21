ROCHESTER, N.Y. (CBSNewYork)- Baseball season returning normally means the start of the weather getting warmer and time to get outside and enjoy some sunshine. However, some wintry weather arrived today in Rochester and the Red Wings, the Triple-A minor league affiliate of the Washington Nationals, weren’t happy about it.
The team posted a photo to its Twitter account of the field and ballpark covered in snow and right behind home plate was a abbreviation for a question many in the area are likely asking right now.
— Rochester Red Wings (@RocRedWings) April 21, 2021
The team account had fun with the weather forecast the day before as well, posting a video of an employee walking into the team store and grabbing all of the winter apparel available within.
*checks tomorrow's forecast* pic.twitter.com/jCuowupruZ
— Rochester Red Wings (@RocRedWings) April 20, 2021
On the plus side, the wintry weather didn’t affect any games for the team as the minor league baseball season is still two weeks away. The Red Wings open their season with away series against the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs and Buffalo Bisons (neutral site at Trenton, NJ) before returning home to face the Scranton Wilkes-Barre Rail Riders in the home opener on May 18. Hopefully the weather is better by then.