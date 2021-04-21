RIVERHEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – The long arm of the law has finally caught up with a man who had been a fugitive for 14 years.
Suffolk County Sheriff's Office investigators were reviewing outstanding warrants from their counterparts across the country when they came across one issued 14 years ago from Monroe County, Fla. involving a person whose last known address was in Suffolk County.
They reached out to the Monroe County to make sure the warrant was still active, and they said it was.
William Segar, 56, had been wanted on several charges, including assaulting a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, resisting arrest, domestic battery and more.
Investigators determined that Segar had sold his last known address, but were able to track him down in Northport. He was arrested Friday without incident and will be extradited to Florida.
Separately, the Suffolk County Sheriff's Office said they arrested another person, Salvador Rivera, who was also wanted for assaulting a police officer. Rivera, 23, of Yaphank, allegedly punched, bit and scratched an officer earlier this month.
“Both of these suspects were wanted for assaulting police officers. In one case, the suspect thought he could avoid authorities in Florida by living his life ‘under the radar’ in Suffolk County. Our investigators tracked him down and he will be extradited to Florida to face justice after 14 years on the run,” said Suffolk County Sheriff Dr. Errol D. Toulon, Jr.