YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Yonkers Police are searching for a suspect they say stabbed a store owner to death.
According to police, authorities responded Tuesday at around 5:40 p.m. after a 911 call from the Premier Fashion store on New Main Street. When first responders arrived on scene, they found Ruben Martinez-Campos, 47, with stab wounds to his chest. They rushed him to an area trauma center for treatment, but he didn't survive.
Detectives reviewed surveillance video and spoke with witnesses. They say the stabbing suspect first got into an altercation with a cab driver outside the shop before entering the store. He then allegedly tried to steal a piece of clothing. That's when the Martinez-Campos intervened and tried to stop him, police said.
Police say the suspect stabbed Martinez-Campos outside the store and took off.
Authorities say they have identified a person of interest in the case and “are working to effect an arrest.”