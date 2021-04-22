NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for three gunmen seen opening fire on a sidewalk in Brooklyn.
It happened around 5 p.m. Monday on Gates Avenue between Throop and Tompkins avenues in Bedford-Stuyvesant.READ MORE: Suspect Arrested In Deadly Stabbing Of Yonkers Store Owner Ruben Martinez
Surveillance video shows one suspect pull out a gun and start firing shots.
Here is another look at this incident!
We still need your help in identifying these suspects. When the #community comes together we can create a safer one for everyone.
There is no place for this on #OurStreets #OneNY #Bedstuy https://t.co/cAkoK22jvSREAD MORE: Police: Woman Shoved Against Car And Sexually Abused By Would-Be Robber In Brooklyn
— NYPD 79th Precinct (@NYPD79Pct) April 21, 2021
Another man pulls out a second gun and opens fire before handing the weapon off to a third suspect, who also shoots.
Police said the bullets damaged the windshield of a car parked nearby. Fortunately, no one was inside and there were no injuries.MORE NEWS: Akayed Ullah Faces Sentencing For 2017 Attempted Suicide Bombing At Times Square Subway Station
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.