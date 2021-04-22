CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Brooklyn, Crime, New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for three gunmen seen opening fire on a sidewalk in Brooklyn.

It happened around 5 p.m. Monday on Gates Avenue between Throop and Tompkins avenues in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

READ MORE: Suspect Arrested In Deadly Stabbing Of Yonkers Store Owner Ruben Martinez

Surveillance video shows one suspect pull out a gun and start firing shots.

Another man pulls out a second gun and opens fire before handing the weapon off to a third suspect, who also shoots.

Police said the bullets damaged the windshield of a car parked nearby. Fortunately, no one was inside and there were no injuries.

MORE NEWS: Akayed Ullah Faces Sentencing For 2017 Attempted Suicide Bombing At Times Square Subway Station

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

CBSNewYork Team