NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There’s a disturbing story developing in Queens, where twin newborns have been found dead.
Around 3 p.m., police responded to a 911 call for a wellness check in the Woodside Houses.READ MORE: Earth Day 2021: A Closer Look At New York City's Water Supply
Police say inside the apartment, an officer found a 6-week-old baby in a crib. The baby was unconscious and unresponsive and had trauma to the body.
Officers questioned the mother about the second baby and she pointed towards the sink.
READ MORE: Far Rockaway Residents Fed Up With Graveyard Of Sunken Boats, Rusted Barges Filled With Garbage
Watch as @NYPDHousing update the media on this evening's two infants who were discovered unconscious and unresponsive in the confines of the @NYPD114pct @NYPDPSA9 pic.twitter.com/jDA3oaDAs6
— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 22, 2021
Officers then found a second child wrapped in a blanket under the sink area. That child was also unconscious and unresponsive.
Both babies were pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say the 23-year-old mother is in custody.
According to police, a family member who had spoken to the mother was concerned about the children’s wellbeing and requested the wellness check.
The cause of death has not yet been determined.
Police said a knife was recovered at the scene but did not offer any more details.MORE NEWS: Long Island Woman Sues Home Depot, Says She Was Denied Job Due To Having Medical Marijuana Card
Check back soon for more information.