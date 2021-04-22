CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There’s a disturbing story developing in Queens, where twin newborns have been found dead.

Around 3 p.m., police responded to a 911 call for a wellness check in the Woodside Houses.

Police say inside the apartment, an officer found a 6-week-old baby in a crib. The baby was unconscious and unresponsive and had trauma to the body.

Officers questioned the mother about the second baby and she pointed towards the sink.

Officers then found a second child wrapped in a blanket under the sink area. That child was also unconscious and unresponsive.

Both babies were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the 23-year-old mother is in custody.

According to police, a family member who had spoken to the mother was concerned about the children’s wellbeing and requested the wellness check.

The cause of death has not yet been determined.

Police said a knife was recovered at the scene but did not offer any more details.

Check back soon for more information. 

