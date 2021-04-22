NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The interim president of NYC Transit is speaking out after subway conductors were attacked four times Thursday.
The Transport Workers Union says in three of the incidents, the workers were spit on, and in the fourth, a conductor was assaulted with a cigarette lighter.
“It’s just completely unacceptable, and it’s reprehensible,” Sarah Feinberg said. “We’ve been talking about the need for more policing. I appreciate the NYPD and the MTA Police for everything that they’re doing. They’re good partners to us, but we just need more help.”
Earlier this year, the NYPD announced it was adding hundreds of officers to patrol the subway amid a spike in crime, but the union is blaming Mayor Bill de Blasio, saying he needs to add more.