By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Brooklyn, Local TV, New York, recycling

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s a growing trend in recycling called “upcycling” food.

It’s a way of taking otherwise wasted food and creating something new and nutritious out of it.

The Brooklyn-based company Rise is doing it with a product called “super flour.”

They create it by using malted barley that’s often thrown out after brewing beer.

“That’s 12 times the fiber, two times the proteins and one-third of the carbs. It’s, like, really, really delicious, and it’s … also sustainable,” CEO Bertha Jimenez said.

There are more than 400 upcycled products on the market, and soon, they will be identified in stores with a new label. It certifies products that have a net-positive impact on the environment, taking into account manufacturing and transportation.

To learn more, visit riseproducts.co.

