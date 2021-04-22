NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s a growing trend in recycling called “upcycling” food.
It's a way of taking otherwise wasted food and creating something new and nutritious out of it.
The Brooklyn-based company Rise is doing it with a product called “super flour.”
They create it by using malted barley that's often thrown out after brewing beer.
“That’s 12 times the fiber, two times the proteins and one-third of the carbs. It’s, like, really, really delicious, and it’s … also sustainable,” CEO Bertha Jimenez said.
There are more than 400 upcycled products on the market, and soon, they will be identified in stores with a new label. It certifies products that have a net-positive impact on the environment, taking into account manufacturing and transportation.
