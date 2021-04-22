NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A woman was shot dead in Brooklyn on Wednesday afternoon.
The Crime Scene Unit remained at the scene and had a corner taped off as it investigated what lead up to the killing of the victim, CBS2's Ali Bauman reported.
NYPD officers were searching the block for evidence near a deli on 4th Avenue and St. Marks Place in Park Slope, where the woman was shot in the head on the sidewalk at around 1 p.m.
The victim has been identified as 51-year-old Nichelle Thomas, of Brooklyn.
Police say 28-year-old Latisha Bell, of the Bronx, has been arrested and is charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.
Police are asking anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers.
Check back soon for more information on this developing story.