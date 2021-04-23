NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — First responders rescued two people from a burning home on Long Island Friday morning.
Firefighters battled the fire on Raymond Street in Glen Cove.
Police officers rescued one person inside, while firefighters saved a man who was trapped on the second floor.
The victims were taken to the hospital. There was no immediate word on their conditions.
The Glen Cove Fire Department said the fire happened at a "group home" and that three people were inside at the time.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.