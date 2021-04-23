NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Centers of Disease Control and Prevention is investigating an outbreak of salmonella infections linked to cashew cheese.
Five people across three states have gotten sick, and two people were hospitalized.
The CDC believes the outbreak traces back to Jule's cashew brie.
All of the company's products have been recalled.
For more information, visit julesfoods.net.