NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A New York man staged an elaborate prank only to have it end with him down on one knee in a wild proposal on the streets of Manhattan.

When Amy Marshall was walking with her then-boyfriend, Mike Matthews, last Friday on the Upper West Side, she noticed a pregnant woman in distress.

Paramedics asked for help, so Marshall, a long-time nurse, jumped into action.

“Like a superhero. It’s the perfect — ‘Is there a nurse? Is there a doctor?’ and then you jump in. It’s got to be the best feeling. And she’s never had that experience in New York City,” Matthews told CBS2’s Nick Caloway.

Until now.

But the whole thing was staged.

The FDNY was in on it, and so was the pregnant woman faking the emergency.

While Marshall went into nurse mode, Matthews got down on one knee.

When she turned around and saw the ring, Marshall threw her gloves off in exasperation, realizing she was duped, visibly a little mad, before finally saying “yes.”

Video of the elaborate proposal has been seen and shared around the world.

“It’s about New York. It’s everything about health care workers. It’s everything about including FDNY. I’m like, ‘It’s a culmination of all those things. We’ve got to do it.’ And she’s super shy and it embarrassed her. And I love embarrassing,” Matthews said.

The two have been together for 2 and a half years.

They had already set a wedding date, though Matthews had never officially gotten down on one knee.

“But that was the missing element was, like, we actually hadn’t gotten engaged,” he said.

They plan to tie the knot in Central Park on May 6, which happens to be National Nurses Day.

Matthews and Marshall plan to have a small wedding followed by a big party in December when more people are vaccinated.

CBS2’s Nick Caloway contributed to this report.