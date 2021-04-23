ELMONT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A rally was held Friday night to show support for a 21-year-old woman on Long Island who survived an acid attack.
The crowd gathered near Elmont Memorial High School to also stand in solidarity with the Black and Asian communities.READ MORE: Acid Attack Survivor Nafiah Ikram Speaks Out As Police Hunt For Her Attacker: ‘My Whole Life Changed… I Can Just See Colors, That’s It’
Demonstrators say attacks on women of color are too common.
In March, Nafiah Ikram was ambushed in her Elmont driveway. She is a Pakistani-American Muslim.
“The next time any person of color experiences anything, no one’s ever going to be able to rule out the possibility of a hate crime. Abd I think that’s probably the most shocking thing. Not the fact that it happened, but the fact that it’s so common,” demonstrator Sarah Ma said.
No arrests have been made. It’s not clear yet if the incident was a bias attack.MORE NEWS: Some Calling For Vicious Acid Attack On Long Island Woman To Be Investigated As A Possible Hate Crime
The reward for information now stands at $20,000.